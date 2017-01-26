1:25 pm, January 26, 2017
58° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherInaugurationMetro
Headlines Get Alerts
LIVE EVENT Underway soon, President Donald Trump will address House and Senate Republican lawmakers at their Philadelphia retreat.
WEATHER ALERT A Wind Advisory is in effect until 7 p.m. for most of Northern Virginia and northern areas of Maryland. Gusts could reach near 50 mph.

National News

Home » Latest News » National News » Village clerk: I was…

Village clerk: I was joking about marchers being aborted

By The Associated Press January 26, 2017 1:17 pm 01/26/2017 01:17pm
Share

VALLEY STREAM, N.Y. (AP) — A former local official in suburban New York says he was joking when he posted on Facebook that some participants at last weekend’s Women’s March on Washington “should have been aborted.”

Former Valley Stream Village Clerk Robert Barra made the comments Wednesday. He said Thursday that the comments were meant as a private joke but were shared by someone anonymously.

A spokeswoman for Valley Stream Mayor Ed Fare said the 56-year-old Barra is no longer employed by the village. She said village officials share “the anger and disgust that Mr. Barra’s personal and private statements have generated.”

Reached at home, Barra said his retirement this week was “long planned.”

Barra, a Republican, served in the New York state Assembly from 2000 to 2010.

His controversial comments were first reported by Newsday.

Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.

comments

Topics:
Latest News National News
Home » Latest News » National News » Village clerk: I was…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Bid on items from spy novelist Tom Clancy

Items from novelist Tom Clancy’s 80-acre estate in Maryland are on sale, and online bidding is underway.

Recommended
Latest

National News