3:51 am, January 28, 2017
35° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts

National News

Home » Latest News » National News » Vegas man indicted in…

Vegas man indicted in San Francisco Chinatown leader’s death

By The Associated Press January 27, 2017 10:56 am 01/27/2017 10:56am
Share

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A Las Vegas man was has been charged with taking part in the 2006 murder of the leader of an organization with criminal ties in San Francisco’s Chinatown

The San Francisco Chronicle reports (http://bit.ly/2jc2huq ) Wen Bing Lei was indicted by a federal grand jury on a charge of murder in the death of Allen Leung during racketeering activity.

Raymond “Shrimp Boy” Chow was convicted last year and sentenced to life in prison in Leung’s killing and on racketeering charges. He has denied involvement in the killing.

Leung led a community organization that included members who dealt drugs and committed other crimes. A businessman, Leung had been appointed to city economic task forces by two San Francisco mayors. He was killed in his store by a masked gunman in February 2006.

___

Information from: San Francisco Chronicle, http://www.sfgate.com

Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.

comments

Topics:
Latest News National News
Home » Latest News » National News » Vegas man indicted in…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Bid on items from spy novelist Tom Clancy

Items from novelist Tom Clancy’s 80-acre estate in Maryland are on sale, and online bidding is underway.

Recommended
Latest

National News