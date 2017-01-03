4:46 pm, January 3, 2017
45° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherInaugurationMetro
Headlines Get Alerts

National News

Home » Latest News » National News » US marshal urges escaped…

US marshal urges escaped prison inmate to turn himself in

By The Associated Press January 3, 2017 4:37 pm 01/03/2017 04:37pm
Share

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — The U.S. marshal in Rhode Island is urging an escaped prisoner to turn himself in.

Former Army reservist James Morales escaped from the Wyatt Detention Facility on Saturday. Police believe Morales fled to Attleboro, Massachusetts, and stole a car that was found Sunday.

U.S. Marshal Jamie Hainsworth on Tuesday would not discuss details of the search but says Morales is dangerous and may be armed.

The 35-year-old is charged with stealing 16 guns from a U.S. Army Reserve Center and faces child rape charges.

Hainsworth also says while the focus is on finding Morales, they’re going to take a “hard look” at the privately run prison.

The prison says it took more than three hours to discover Morales was missing. Two officers have been placed on paid leave.

Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.

comments

Topics:
Latest News National News
Home » Latest News » National News » US marshal urges escaped…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Look back at the Obama presidency

Obama’s eight years as POTUS brought historic moments, major initiatives, Oval Office laughs and celebrity encounters. Check out some of the memorable photos captured by White House Photographer Pete Souza and his staff.

Recommended
Latest

National News