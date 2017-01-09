3:27 pm, January 9, 2017
US judge: Jurors at Islamic State trial won’t be anonymous

By The Associated Press January 9, 2017 3:22 pm 01/09/2017 03:22pm
NEW YORK (AP) — A judge has rejected the federal government’s request for anonymous jurors at the trial of an Arizona man charged with aiding the Islamic State by helping a New Yorker travel to Syria.

Jury selection began Monday in the trial of Ahmed Mohammed el-Gammal (ehl-gahm-AHL’). The resident of the Phoenix suburb of Avondale has pleaded not guilty to charges he helped Samy el-Goarany (ehl-goh-AHR’-nee) get to Syria. Prosecutors say el-Goarany told his family he was returning to a New York college when he instead went to train with the Islamic State in early 2015. Prosecutors say the 24-year-old died in Syria later that year.

Judge Edgardo Ramos rejected a request by prosecutors for an anonymous jury. He called an anonymous jury a drastic measure that could unfairly prejudice the defendant.

