Troopers: Son stabs mom to death during confrontation

By The Associated Press January 30, 2017 7:36 am 01/30/2017 07:36am
NEW CASTLE, Pa. (AP) — A man has been charged with stabbing his mother to death during a confrontation inside her western Pennsylvania home.

Police say 27-year-old Dean Craven stabbed his 57-year-old mother, Lauri, multiple times Sunday morning. Authorities declared her dead at her Neshannock Township home, about 45 miles north of Pittsburgh.

Craven stayed at the home until police arrived. He was arrested without incident.

Police haven’t released a suspected motive or details, other than that it happened during an altercation.

Dean Craven faces charges including homicide and aggravated assault.

He remains jailed without bond and court documents do not list an attorney.

Home » Latest News » National News » Troopers: Son stabs mom…
