4:50 pm, January 25, 2017
58° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherInaugurationMetro
Headlines Get Alerts
2 ALERTS  

National News

Home » Latest News » National News » Trial begins in Key…

Trial begins in Key West for man accused in IS bomb plot

By The Associated Press January 23, 2017 2:19 pm 01/23/2017 02:19pm
Share

KEY WEST, Fla. (AP) — A lawyer says a man accused of conspiring to detonate a bomb at a Florida Keys beach has no connection to Islamic State militants.

Prosecutors say 25-year-old Harlem Suarez drew inspiration from the Islamic State and planned to detonate a backpack bomb.

But attorney Richard Della Fera said in an opening statement at the trial of Suarez on Monday that he was goaded along by a paid FBI informant.

The Miami Herald reported (http://hrld.us/2k9DwvP ) that prosecutors portrayed Suarez as someone seeking fame through a bombing. Suarez was arrested in 2015 after accepting an inert device from an FBI employee posing as an extremist.

The two-week trial is taking place in Key West federal court.

Suarez is charged with attempting to use a weapon of mass destruction and supporting terrorism.

Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.

comments

Topics:
Latest News National News
Home » Latest News » National News » Trial begins in Key…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Super Bowl 51 ads -- sneak peeks and previews

Some of the commercials are building buzz already. Have a look at a few of the early offerings.

Recommended
Latest

National News