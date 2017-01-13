Trial delayed for Ohio mother accused of suffocating 3 sons

BELLEFONTAINE, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio judge has delayed the trial of a woman accused of suffocating her three young sons out of jealousy at the attention her husband gave them.

The trial for 24-year-old Brittany Pilkington was scheduled to begin March 10. Pilkington’s attorneys said they needed more time to prepare and asked the Bellefontaine (behl-FOWN’-tihn) judge for a continuance. The judge granted the extension on Wednesday and ordered all motions to be filed by March 17.

A new trial date hasn’t been scheduled.

Pilkington, of Bellefontaine, has pleaded not guilty to aggravated murder charges. Authorities allege Pilkington killed her toddler son and two infants over a 13-month period. Prosecutors have said Pilkington confessed to all three murders.

The next hearing in the case is scheduled for March 20.

Comments

WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us

comments