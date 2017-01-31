9:37 am, February 1, 2017
Trayvon Martin’s parents describe his impact in new book

By The Associated Press January 31, 2017 6:46 pm
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Trayvon Martin’s parents say they hope that by telling their story in a new book, they can pay tribute to their son and help others.

“Rest in Power” by Sybrina Fulton and Tracy Martin was released Tuesday.

The book’s narration alternates between Fulton and Martin describing their lives before Trayvon Martin was killed by George Zimmerman five years ago and the impact of his death.

Zimmerman, a neighborhood watch volunteer, was acquitted of second-degree murder after fatally shooting 17-year-old Martin, who was unarmed and walking back from a convenience store.

The case sparked protests and a national debate about race relations. The Justice Department later decided not to prosecute Zimmerman on civil rights charges.

The book is being published by an imprint of Random House.

