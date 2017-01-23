9:37 am, January 23, 2017
The Latest: California storm’s tail end prompts flood fears

By The Associated Press January 23, 2017 9:20 am
Isabella Busse , 6, walks through floodwater near the Seal Beach Pier during a storm in Seal Beach, Calif., Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017. The heavy downpour on Sunday drenched Orange County in one of the heaviest storms of the year. Fast-moving floodwaters swept through California mountain communities and residents fled homes below hillsides scarred by wildfires as the third in the latest series of storms brought a deluge Sunday and warnings about damaging mudslides. (Ana Venegas/The Orange County Register via AP)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Latest on winter storms in California (all times local):

6 a.m.

The tail end of a punishing winter storm is lashing California with thunderstorms and severe winds after breaking rainfall records, washing out roads and whipping up enormous waves over the weekend.

A thunderstorm brought ashore hail early Monday northwest of Los Angeles in Santa Barbara County, where a tornado warning was briefly issued. No tornadoes were reported but wind gusts topped 60 mph.

Flood watches and warnings remained in place Monday for much of Southern California, a day after nearly 4 inches of rain fell south of Los Angeles, flooding roads and freeways, toppling trees and raising concerns about damaging mudslides.

The rain is expected to ease slightly but not taper off until Tuesday.

Motorists were urged to use caution on mountain passes where heavy snow is falling.

