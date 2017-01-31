The Latest: Jury reaches verdict in Memphis officer shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — The Latest on the murder trial of a man who shot a Memphis police officer raiding his home (all times local):

2:20 p.m.

The jury has reached a verdict in the murder trial of a man who shot a Memphis police officer during a raid on his home.

Treveno Campbell faces up to life in prison if convicted of first-degree murder in the death of Officer Martoiya Lang four years ago. The mother of four was the first female officer killed on the job in Memphis.

The 12-person jury has sent a message to the judge saying they reached a verdict.

The jurors were empowered to consider lesser charges as well, such as manslaughter or reckless homicide. The 25-year-old Campbell also is accused of the attempted murder of five other officers who broke through his door while searching for another man.

Campbell says he was sound asleep before the raid and thought his home was being invaded by criminals.

11:20 a.m.

Lang, a 32-year-old mother of four, was the first female police officer killed in the line of duty in Memphis.

