NASA has announced the death of astronaut Gene Cernan, the last man to walk on the moon. He was 82.

National News

The Latest: Friends say slain teen looked out for classmates

By The Associated Press January 16, 2017 3:28 pm 01/16/2017 03:28pm
Rose Hunsicker, center, the biological mother of Grace Packer, weeps as she prays with members of Bikers Against Child Abuse outside the church Monday, Jan. 16, 2017, on her way in to a memorial service for Packer, the local teen who who authorities say was killed and dismembered by her adoptive mother and her boyfriend, at the New Life Presbyterian Church in Glenside, Pa. (Ed Hille/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP)

GLENSIDE, Pa. (AP) — The Latest on the life of a teenage girl who authorities say was killed and dismembered by her adoptive mother and the mother’s boyfriend (all times local):

3:25 p.m.

Hundreds of people near Philadelphia have gathered to remember a slain teen as a kind-hearted girl who looked out for classmates at school.

A memorial for 14-year-old Grace Packer was held Monday at a Glenside church as her adoptive mother and the mother’s boyfriend sit in jail on rape and murder charges.

Friends from Abington Junior High say Grace would give them hugs or help them with math homework.

They say she seemed hungry at times and didn’t think her adoptive mother liked her.

Police say Sara Packer and Jacob Sullivan tortured and killed Grace last year and hid her body.

Organizers are raising money for a foundation to assist foster children in need. They may call it “On Gracie’s Wings,” in a nod to Grace’s love of butterflies.

___

2:40 p.m.

A community near Philadelphia is gathering to celebrate the life of a 14-year-old girl who authorities say was killed and dismembered by her adoptive mother and the mother’s boyfriend.

School parents describe Grace Packer as a bubbly teen who looked out for lonely classmates at Abington Junior High School. A vigil for Grace is being held Monday afternoon.

Organizer Andrea Green-Adams and others are also raising money to start a foundation to assist foster children in need. They are tentatively calling it “On Gracie’s Wings” in a nod to Grace’s love of butterflies.

Sara Packer and Jacob Sullivan are in custody awaiting a preliminary hearing Friday in Grace’s death.

Authorities say they killed Grace as part of a “rape-murder fantasy.” Sullivan has said he’s sorry for what he did.

