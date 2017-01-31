12:35 pm, January 31, 2017
44° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts
LIVE EVENT Homeland Security Secretary Kelly and other officials are speaking about the Trump administration's travel ban. Listen live.

National News

Home » Latest News » National News » The Latest: Breitbart speaker…

The Latest: Breitbart speaker at Berkeley stirs debate

By The Associated Press January 31, 2017 12:26 pm 01/31/2017 12:26pm
Share

BERKELEY, Calif. (AP) — The Latest on a speech by Milo Yiannopoulos at the University of California at Berkeley (all times local):

9:22 am.

A polarizing editor from Breitbart News is scheduled to speak Wednesday at the University of California at Berkeley.

The event featuring Milo Yiannopoulos has raised an issue facing campuses across America at the dawn of the Trump presidency: What is the line between free speech and hate speech?

The visit is sponsored by the campus Republican club and is the last stop on Yiannopoulos’s cross-country tour that has sparked protests and sporadic violence.

Nearly 100 professors have joined students at Berkeley, calling for the event’s cancellation. But university officials say it will be allowed in the name of free speech.

Fans and foes agree that Yiannopoulos specializes in controversy. He is a self-proclaimed internet troll who has been criticized as racist, misogynist and white supremacist.

Yiannopoulos rejects those accusations.

Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.

comments

Topics:
Latest News National News
Home » Latest News » National News » The Latest: Breitbart speaker…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Fun things to do in February

With the second month of 2017 around the corner, see what events will be happening around town.

Recommended
Latest

National News