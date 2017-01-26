11:53 am, January 27, 2017
44° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherInaugurationMetro
Headlines Get Alerts
LIVE EVENT Watch and listen live to the 44th Annual March for Life and related events.

National News

Home » Latest News » National News » Tennessee mom indicted in…

Tennessee mom indicted in stabbing deaths of her 4 children

By The Associated Press January 26, 2017 4:45 pm 01/26/2017 04:45pm
Share

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee woman has been indicted on murder and child abuse charges in the stabbing deaths of her four young children.

The Shelby County district attorney’s office says 29-year-old Shanynthia (shah-NIN’-the-ah) Gardner was indicted Thursday. She is being held in jail without bond.

Sheriff’s officials say Gardner cut her children’s throats at her apartment in unincorporated Shelby County on July 1. Authorities found the bodies of three daughters and a son, all younger than 5.

Authorities say a fifth child, a boy who was 7 at the time, escaped and told a neighbor his mother was stabbing his sister.

Gardner’s attorney, Craig Morton, has said Gardner is not a violent person and he believes she has a mental disability. He has not returned a call seeking comment on the indictment.

Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.

comments

Topics:
Latest News National News
Home » Latest News » National News » Tennessee mom indicted in…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Bid on items from spy novelist Tom Clancy

Items from novelist Tom Clancy’s 80-acre estate in Maryland are on sale, and online bidding is underway.

Recommended
Latest

National News