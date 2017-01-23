9:37 am, January 23, 2017
46° Washington, DC
Tennessee highway lanes closed…

Tennessee highway lanes closed after sinkhole opens

By The Associated Press January 23, 2017 9:14 am 01/23/2017 09:14am
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Authorities have closed all northbound lanes of a highway in east Tennessee after a 15-foot deep sinkhole opened up.

Blount County Emergency Manage Agency spokesman Lance Coleman told news outlets that the sinkhole, which was reported Monday morning, began opening in the northbound lanes of Alcoa Highway, but it appears to be expanding toward the southbound lanes.

The Tennessee Department of Transportation, which has also responded to the scene, says southbound traffic isn’t affected.

Topics:
Breaking News National News
