Tenn. man to go on trial in plot against NY Muslim community

By The Associated Press January 26, 2017 12:49 pm 01/26/2017 12:49pm
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) — The federal trial is set to begin for a Tennessee man accused of planning an assault on a small Muslim community in northern New York.

The Chattanooga Times Free Press reports (http://bit.ly/2k7G8go) that after several delays, 65-year-old Robert Doggart’s trial will begin Feb. 6. He faces several charges, including solicitation to commit a civil rights violation and solicitation to commit arson of a building.

Authorities believe Doggart spent months gathering weapons and plotting an assault on a Muslim community outside Hancock, New York.

The case against him will largely consist of conversations an FBI agent wiretapped in early 2015. Since August, Doggart’s defense has fought to suppress the wiretapped information, saying it lacked probable cause. U.S. Judge Curtis Collier has disagreed with the argument.

