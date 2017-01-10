8:01 pm, January 10, 2017
SUV plows into Oregon home, killing woman asleep in bedroom

By The Associated Press January 10, 2017 7:57 pm 01/10/2017 07:57pm
SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Authorities say the driver of an SUV crashed into a Salem home, killing a 36-year-old woman who was asleep in her bedroom.

Salem Police said in a news release that Srabonti Haque died in the crash Monday night. Her husband and two children were home at the time but were not injured.

According to the Statesman Journal (http://stjr.nl/2iDaUtO ), police say 54-year-old Alan Jacobs drove his SUV off the road and plowed through a home Monday night.

Police are investigating.

___

Information from: Statesman Journal, http://www.statesmanjournal.com

