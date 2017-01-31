3:25 am, January 31, 2017
31° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts

National News

Home » Latest News » National News » Suspect in Tennessee armory…

Suspect in Tennessee armory shooting arrested in Detroit

By The Associated Press January 31, 2017 2:35 am 01/31/2017 02:35am
Share

DETROIT (AP) — Federal authorities have arrested the man accused of shooting 10 people at a party at a National Guard Armory in western Tennessee.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation says in a news release that 20-year-old Kyanedre Benson was arrested Monday by U.S. Marshals in Detroit. The Jackson, Tennessee, man is being held without bond while he awaits an extradition hearing in Wayne County, Michigan.

Benson is facing 10 counts of attempted murder in connection with a shooting that occurred when a fight broke out at the armory in Brownsville late Friday night.

TBI spokeswoman Susan Niland says two juveniles and eight adults were wounded. None of the injuries are believed to be life-threatening.

It was not immediately clear whether Benson has an attorney.

Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.

comments

Topics:
Latest News National News
Home » Latest News » National News » Suspect in Tennessee armory…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Snow dusts DC region

A light dust of snow early Monday, Jan. 30 coated parts of Maryland, Virginia and D.C. in a world of white. See photos from around the area.

Recommended
Latest

National News