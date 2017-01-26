12:00 pm, January 27, 2017
44° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherInaugurationMetro
Headlines Get Alerts
LIVE EVENT Watch and listen live to the 44th Annual March for Life and related events.

National News

Home » Latest News » National News » Suspect in Orlando officer's…

Suspect in Orlando officer’s death will act as own lawyer

By The Associated Press January 26, 2017 12:20 pm 01/26/2017 12:20pm
Share

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — A man suspected in the killings of his pregnant ex-girlfriend and an Orlando police officer is insisting on defending himself against murder charges. Markeith Loyd made the decision in court on Thursday despite repeated warnings from a judge that it’s a bad idea.

Judge Frederick Lauten warned Loyd that it’s almost always unwise to represent oneself, and said Loyd would have only limited legal resources available while awaiting his trial in jail on no bond.

However, the judge said Loyd appeared competent to make that decision.

Loyd is facing two first-degree murder counts and a host of other charges related to the deaths of his ex-girlfriend and Lt. Debra Clayton.

He cursed and interrupted judges in three previous court appearances from jail, but appeared subdued during Thursday’s hearing.

Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.

comments

Topics:
Latest News National News
Home » Latest News » National News » Suspect in Orlando officer's…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Bid on items from spy novelist Tom Clancy

Items from novelist Tom Clancy’s 80-acre estate in Maryland are on sale, and online bidding is underway.

Recommended
Latest

National News