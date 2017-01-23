4:51 pm, January 25, 2017
Suspect in Boston police cruiser blast is held on $750K bail

By The Associated Press January 23, 2017 2:42 pm 01/23/2017 02:42pm
BOSTON (AP) — A man charged with bombing a Boston police cruiser has been held on $750,000 bail, but his attorney says his client is the victim of a witch hunt who’s been framed by unreliable witnesses.

Not-guilty pleas were entered on behalf of 42-year-old Asim Kieta at his arraignment Monday on charges including possession of an explosive device and assault with intent to murder.

The improvised bomb that included a propane tank exploded Friday morning outside a police substation in South Boston. Two officers received minor injuries.

Kieta’s attorney questioned whether a bomb was involved, saying some trash caught fire.

Police have not disclosed a motive but say Kieta was spotted on surveillance video. He was arrested Saturday at his job as a cook.

