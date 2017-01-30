7:54 pm, January 30, 2017
Survivor of B-52 crash in Maine dies at age 94 in Nebraska

By The Associated Press January 30, 2017
In this Thursday, Jan. 10, 2013 file photo, retired Col. Dan "Dante" Bulli poses for a photo at his home in Omaha, Neb. Bulli was the pilot of a B-52 that crashed on a mountainside in Maine 50 years ago, one of two who survived the crash. Bulli died on Dec. 30, 2016 in Omaha. He was 94. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik, File)

OMAHA, Nebraska (AP) — One of two survivors of a bomber crash in Maine that claimed seven people has died.

Retired Col. Dante “Dan” Bulli went on to continue flying the B-52 aircraft after recovering from his injuries.

His family says he died Dec. 30 in Omaha, Nebraska. He was 94.

Bulli was at the controls Jan. 24, 1963, during a simulated low-level bombing run when the vertical tail broke off during severe turbulence. The plane crashed into Elephant Mountain in western Maine.

Bulli’s son, John, says he remembers his father laughing when he asked if he’d fly again.

Bulli had been in a midair collision and a crash-landing during World War II and felt the odds were in his favor to finish his Air Force career without further harm. He did.

National News