Survivor of B-52 crash in Maine dies at age 94 in Nebraska

OMAHA, Nebraska (AP) — One of two survivors of a bomber crash in Maine that claimed seven people has died.

Retired Col. Dante “Dan” Bulli went on to continue flying the B-52 aircraft after recovering from his injuries.

His family says he died Dec. 30 in Omaha, Nebraska. He was 94.

Bulli was at the controls Jan. 24, 1963, during a simulated low-level bombing run when the vertical tail broke off during severe turbulence. The plane crashed into Elephant Mountain in western Maine.

Bulli’s son, John, says he remembers his father laughing when he asked if he’d fly again.

Bulli had been in a midair collision and a crash-landing during World War II and felt the odds were in his favor to finish his Air Force career without further harm. He did.

