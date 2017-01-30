Summations begin in NYC for 1979 missing boy murder trial

NEW YORK (AP) — The retrial for a man accused of killing 6-year-old Etan Patz (AY’-tahn payts) in New York City 37 years ago is winding down.

Summations in the case against Pedro Hernandez started Monday in Manhattan.

Etan vanished while walking to school on May 25, 1979. His face was one of the first on milk cartons. His body has never been found.

A relative of Hernandez called police after the case made news in 2012 when federal agents dug up a basement looking for evidence.

Police arrested him and he confessed to choking the boy. His attorney, Harvey Fishbein, says Hernandez is mentally ill and falsely confessed.

The earlier trial for the Maple Shade, New Jersey, man ended in a hung jury.

On Monday, members of the first jury sat in the courtroom with Etan’s father.

