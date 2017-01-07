10:51 am, January 7, 2017
23° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherInaugurationMetro
Headlines Get Alerts
2 ALERTS  

National News

Home » Latest News » National News » Suit filed over Ohio…

Suit filed over Ohio jet crash into building that killed 9

By The Associated Press January 7, 2017 10:38 am 01/07/2017 10:38am
Share

AKRON, Ohio (AP) — A couple who lived in an Ohio apartment destroyed when a corporate jet plunged into their building is suing the estates of the two pilots who died in the crash that killed nine people on board.

The Akron Beacon Journal (http://bit.ly/2iYXx7V ) reports the suit filed this past week in Akron also is seeking money from the owner of the plane for property loss and damages.

The National Transportation Safety Board concluded pilot error during the plane’s approach to the Akron airport in November 2015 caused the fiery crash.

Seven employees of a commercial real estate company based in Boca Raton, Florida, died in the crash.

Investigators also blamed Fort Lauderdale, Florida, aviation company Execuflight for inadequate pilot training and aircraft maintenance. A message seeking comment was left Friday with Execuflight.

___

Information from: Akron Beacon Journal, http://www.ohio.com

Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.

comments

Topics:
Latest News Money News National News
Home » Latest News » National News » Suit filed over Ohio…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Inside the Obamas' new home

The Obamas leave the White House Jan. 20, but they won't be going far. See photos of their new Kalorama house, inside and out.

Recommended
Latest

National News