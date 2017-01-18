9:43 am, January 18, 2017
52° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherInaugurationMetro
Headlines Get Alerts
2 ALERTS  
LIVE EVENT At 10 a.m., listen to the U.S. Senate committee confirmation hearing of Rep. Tom Price as Health and Human Services secretary.

National News

Home » Latest News » National News » Sinkhole swallows truck weighing…

Sinkhole swallows truck weighing 55,000 pounds

By The Associated Press January 18, 2017 9:25 am 01/18/2017 09:25am
Share

OAKWOOD, Ga. (AP) — A 55,000-pound tractor-trailer has been swallowed by a sinkhole in north Georgia.

News outlets report the large truck fell into the sinkhole Tuesday morning in the parking lot of a Hall County car wash. Crews were working throughout the day to remove the truck, which has its front two wheels sticking up in the air.

Oakwood police Capt. Zachary Brackett says the truck was carrying 1,600 gallons of water at the time. Crews emptied the tanks, but they were still unable to lift the truck out of the 10-foot hole Tuesday evening.

Oakwood Public Works department officials say the sinkhole appears to have been caused by an old storm drain that caved in. There were no injuries.

Hall County firefighters say about 5 gallons of fuel leaked into the hole.

Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.

comments

Topics:
Latest News National News
Home » Latest News » National News » Sinkhole swallows truck weighing…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Presidential inaugurations

See photos of past presidential inaugurations.

Recommended
Latest

National News