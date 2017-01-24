Sheriff: Suspect shot during undercover drug operation

STUART, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say a central Florida deputy shot and wounded a man during an undercover narcotics operation.

Local media organizations say the shooting occurred Tuesday afternoon in a hotel parking lot off Interstate 95 near Stuart.

Martin County Sheriff William Snyder says the shooting appeared to be in self-defense. He says the suspect was involved in a major narcotics buy, rammed his car into several sheriff’s office vehicles and drove at one deputy.

Snyder says deputies opened fire on the man, hitting him at least once. The suspect crashed his car and attempted to flee on foot before being captured, according to authorities.

Officials haven’t identified the suspect, the deputies or the races of those involved. The suspect’s condition wasn’t immediately known.

No deputies were hurt.

