Seattle firetrucks collide, 8 firefighters sent to hospital

By The Associated Press January 2, 2017 11:56 am 01/02/2017 11:56am
SEATTLE (AP) — A collision between two Seattle firetrucks responding to a call sent eight firefighters to the hospital.

Fire department officials tell the Seattle Times (http://bit.ly/2iWU8W5) that the firefighters suffered no serious injuries in the Sunday morning crash and were treated and released.

Department spokeswoman Alice Kim says a fire engine and ladder truck responding to an automatic fire alarm collided just before 8 a.m.

The ladder truck went through an empty parking lot and smashed the storefront of a massage business.

Seattle Police Department Detective Mark Jamieson says the cause of the crash is under investigation.

Kim says the fire department will conduct an internal investigation.

Information from: The Seattle Times, http://www.seattletimes.com

