Search resumes for father, toddler swept into ocean by wave

By The Associated Press January 16, 2017 1:53 pm 01/16/2017 01:53pm
In this photo provided by the Oregon State Police taken Sunday, Jan. 15, 2017, OSP troopers on all-terrain vehicles search a beach about two miles north of Cape Blanco, Oregon, where a father and his young son were swept out to sea Sunday as they walked near the surf. (Oregon State Police via AP)

NORTH BEND, Ore. (AP) — The Coast Guard says it has resumed a search for a father and his young son after a wave swept them to sea from an Oregon beach.

Coast Guard Petty Officer Amanda Norcross said a helicopter crew was continuing the search Monday.

The 31-year-old Eugene-area man and his 3-year-old son were walking Sunday on a beach about 2 miles north of Cape Blanco when the wave struck.

The boy’s mother saw it happen and called authorities.

Crews in helicopters and search boats and state troopers in all-terrain vehicles found only the man’s jacket and a child carrier he had been wearing in the surf.

State Police spokesman Capt. Bill Fugate says the area where they were swept away is steep and the ocean was rough due to an approaching storm.

Topics:
Cape Blanco Latest News National News oregon
