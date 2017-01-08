12:25 pm, January 8, 2017
23° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherInaugurationMetro
Headlines Get Alerts
CLOSINGS Organizations are closing and delaying Sunday activities. See the full list here.
LIVE EVENT WTOP Entertainment Editor Jason Fraley live tweets the Golden Globes starting from 8 p.m. Follow him now.

National News

Home » Latest News » National News » Rivers rise as massive…

Rivers rise as massive storm moves into Northern California

By The Associated Press January 8, 2017 12:18 pm 01/08/2017 12:18pm
Share

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Rivers are rising and winds are whipping up in Northern California as a massive storm arrives that could be the biggest to slam the region in more than a decade.

Forecasters warned Sunday of heavy rain that could down trees and trigger mudslides. Several feet of snow is predicted in the Sierra Nevada.

Residents readied sand bags, preparing for the storm expected to reach full force late Sunday.

Officials reported scattered flooding, including a washed out road that required the rescue of two people. Swift water teams performed rescues at a Marin County mobile home park. Authorities are watching rising water levels of several rivers, including the Cosumnes, Truckee, Merced, American and Russian.

Officials say the storm could pack the same force as one that hit in 2005, causing $300 million in damage.

Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.

comments

Topics:
Latest News National News
Home » Latest News » National News » Rivers rise as massive…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Inside the Obamas' new home

The Obamas leave the White House Jan. 20, but they won't be going far. See photos of their new Kalorama house, inside and out.

Recommended
Latest

National News