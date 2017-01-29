10:44 am, January 29, 2017
42° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts
BREAKING NEWS ALERT: Results are in for the Australian Open 2017 final game between Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal. Find out who won.

National News

Home » Latest News » National News » Protests against Trump travel…

Protests against Trump travel ban at WDC, ATL airports

By The Associated Press January 29, 2017 9:47 am 01/29/2017 09:47am
Share

ATLANTA (AP) — Protesters will gather at two of the nation’s busiest airports to protest President Donald Trump’s travel ban.

Related Stories

A group calling itself “A Stand for Refugees and Immigrants” said on Facebook that a rally would take place at the Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport at 4 p.m. The protest will be at the airport’s Domestic South Terminal.

A separate but similar protest is planned for Washington Dulles International Airport at 1 p.m.

Trump’s order placed a 90-day ban on travel to the U.S. by citizens of Iraq, Syria, Iran, Sudan, Libya, Somalia or Yemen and a 120-day suspension of the U.S. refugee program. Syrians are indefinitely blocked from entry.

A federal judge late Saturday issued an emergency order temporarily barring the U.S. from deporting people affected by the ban.

Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.

comments

Related Gallery

Photos: Immigration, refugee ban protests

Across the United States, people protested the order by President Donald Trump closing the United States to refugees from seven countries: Iraq, Syria, Iran, Sudan, Libya, Somalia and Yemen.
Topics:
Government News Latest News Local News Money News National News Washington, DC News
Home » Latest News » National News » Protests against Trump travel…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Bid on items from spy novelist Tom Clancy

Items from novelist Tom Clancy’s 80-acre estate in Maryland are on sale, and online bidding is underway.

Recommended
Latest

National News