Prosecutors: Woman used fire extinguisher to kill husband

By The Associated Press January 31, 2017 12:57 pm
WILLINGBORO, N.J. (AP) — Authorities say a woman fatally beat her husband with a fire extinguisher inside their New Jersey home.

Burlington County prosecutors say 42-year-old Laciana Tinsley is charged with murder and a weapons offense in the death of 74-year-old Douglas Tinsley. He was pronounced dead at the couple’s Willingboro home on Monday afternoon.

Authorities say Laciana Tinsley struck her husband in the head multiple times with the fire extinguisher. They haven’t disclosed a motive.

It’s unclear if Laciana Tinsley has an attorney who could comment on the accusations. She is due to make her initial court appearance Tuesday, where a judge will decide whether to set bail or keep her in custody until trial.

