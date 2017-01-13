Prosecutors charge man in Saudi college student’s death

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Prosecutors have charged a Minnesota man in the death of a Saudi Arabian college student during a street fight in northwestern Wisconsin last year.

A criminal complaint filed Thursday charged 27-year-old Cullen Osburn of Minneapolis with one count of felony murder and one count of aggravated battery in connection with UW-Stout student Hussain Alnahdi’s death in October. Both counts carry a maximum sentence of six years in prison. The complaint also adds a repeat offender penalty enhancement that can range from two to six additional years on each charge because Osburn was convicted of violating a restraining order in Minnesota in 2014.

Online court records didn’t list a defense attorney for Osburn. According to the criminal complaint, Osburn, who is white, told police by phone in early November that he wanted to cooperate and race didn’t play a role in the fight. He then disappeared, the complaint said.

Dunn County District Attorney Andrea Nodolf told the Eau Claire Leader-Telegram newspaper that Osburn has been arrested in Minnesota and he would have to be extradited to Wisconsin. The newspaper didn’t say when or where he was arrested or offer any other details of the circumstances. The complaint is dated Nov. 14 but Nodolf didn’t file it until Thursday, suggesting she was waiting until Osburn was in custody.

Nodolf’s office said Friday that she would have no comment on the case. A voicemail message left with the Menomonie Police Department wasn’t immediately returned.

Alnahdi was majoring in business at UW-Stout in Menomonie, Wisconsin. According to the criminal complaint, police responding to a fight outside a Menomonie pizza restaurant during the early-morning hours of Oct. 30 found Alnahdi unconscious and bleeding from his nose and mouth. He died the next day; an autopsy determined he had suffered a skull fracture.

Osburn’s sister, Mariah Hughes, told police that she was inside the restaurant with Osburn’s brother when the fight happened but she didn’t see the altercation. She said Osburn later called her and said that Alnahdi had grabbed his necklace and that he may have pushed Alnahdi backward, according to the complaint.

Osburn’s brother, Deontre Hughes, told police that he saw Alnahdi and another man pushing Osburn. Osburn started swinging after Alnahdi ripped Osburn’s necklace off, Hughes said. Osburn then ran away.

Detectives received a call from Osburn on Nov. 2, two days after Alnahdi’s death, the complaint said. Osburn said he was scared and wanted to cooperate with police but wanted an attorney with him. He promised to contact police in a few days.

“The Defendant was adamant that the altercation was not a result of anybody’s race but did not want to say anything else without a lawyer,” the complaint said.

___

This story has been updated to correct “expedited” to “extradited” in the 4th paragraph.

___

Follow Todd Richmond on Twitter at htttps://twitter.com/trichmond1

