Prison guard accused of pulling gun after racist remark

By The Associated Press January 25, 2017 4:57 pm 01/25/2017 04:57pm
WILKES-BARRE, Pa. (AP) — A Pennsylvania prison guard accused of making racist remarks and pulling a gun inside a diner has been suspended without pay.

Authorities allege that 28-year-old Kory Kish, of Hughestown, entered a bathroom at D’s Diner in Plains Township early Sunday and argued with two men. One of the men, a Puerto Rican, says Kish said “this country is for the white man,” unholstered a pistol and pointed it at him.

Defense attorney Brian Corcoran says Kish didn’t point the weapon at or threaten anyone. He also called the accusation of racial remarks “absolutely false.”

The attorney says the Luzerne County corrections officer has a concealed weapons permit and carries a gun for protection against former inmates in light of past threats.

Kish is charged in Luzerne County with reckless endangering and simple assault.

Topics:
Latest News National News
