9:43 am, February 1, 2017
41° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts

National News

Home » Latest News » National News » Priest: Pro-Trump meme showing…

Priest: Pro-Trump meme showing falling man was a joke

By The Associated Press January 31, 2017 1:08 pm 01/31/2017 01:08pm
Share

NEW YORK (AP) — A New York City priest says he was joking when he shared a photo that showed a man plummeting from a skyscraper with the slogan “show your hate for Trump.”

The Rev. Philip Pizzo tells the New York Post (http://nyp.st/2knj0uL ) that the meme — which also said “do it for social justice” — was not intended to promote suicide. The post on his personal Facebook page contained the hashtag “JumpAgainstTrump.”

Pizzo says it was satire and he regrets causing offense.

The Roman Catholic Diocese of Brooklyn said it does not reflect the church’s stance and has been removed.

The priest previously shared a photo of former President Barack Obama with the phrase “He’s not my president” and another of Hillary Clinton titled “Ugly Face” in Italian.

___

Information from: New York Post, http://www.nypost.com

Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.

comments

Topics:
Latest News National News
Home » Latest News » National News » Priest: Pro-Trump meme showing…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Fun things to do in February

With the second month of 2017 around the corner, see what events will be happening around town.

Recommended
Latest

National News