Poodle reunited with owners after crash in eastern Montana

By The Associated Press January 15, 2017 6:14 pm 01/15/2017 06:14pm
MILES CITY, Mont. (AP) — A toy poodle who ran away after a car crash in eastern Montana has been reunited with its owners after managing to survive in severe winter weather for over a week.

LJ disappeared after LeRoy and Jorjan Woodward of Fairview, North Dakota went into a ditch after hitting a patch of ice near Miles City on Dec. 29. They weren’t seriously hurt.

The Miles City Star (http://bit.ly/2jUkc8X) reports that lost dog ads ran in the newspaper and area radio stations asking people to keep an eye out for the dog. More than a week after the crash on Jan. 6, Glendive teacher Charles Phipps spotted him about a half-mile from the crash site and called authorities who managed to get the dog into a patrol car. He had lost some weight but was in good condition otherwise.

Information from: Miles City Star, http://www.milescitystar.com

