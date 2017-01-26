12:01 pm, January 27, 2017
Watch and listen live to the 44th Annual March for Life and related events.

National News

Police: Woman abused as child had friend beat kids for her

By The Associated Press January 26, 2017 11:00 am 01/26/2017 11:00am
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh police say a woman who says she was beaten as a child had a friend hit her two children instead, using belts, a wooden spoon and fly swatters.

The mother of the children, 33-year-old Heather Kearns, and her friend, 53-year-old Lydia Harden, are charged with two counts each of endangering the welfare of children and simple assault.

Police say Kearns’ children told them their mother was present but wouldn’t say or do anything to stop Harden’s beatings.

Police say Kearns told them “she was abused as child and does not like to hit her children.”

Asked how she managed to bruise the children, Harden allegedly told police, “I guess I’m heavy-handed.”

Online court records don’t list attorneys for the women who were charged Wednesday, but still awaiting arraignment Thursday.

National News