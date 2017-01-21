2:19 pm, January 21, 2017
50° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherInaugurationMetro
Headlines Get Alerts
3 ALERTS  
LIVE EVENT Watch the Women's March rally happening now.

National News

Home » Breaking News » National News » Police: New Jersey man…

Police: New Jersey man owes more than $56,000 in tolls, fees

By The Associated Press January 21, 2017 1:52 pm 01/21/2017 01:52pm
Share

TEANECK, N.J. (AP) — Transit police say they’ve arrested a New Jersey man who avoided paying tolls nearly 900 times and owes more than $56,000 in unpaid tolls and fees.

Port Authority of New York and New Jersey police say an officer stopped Alesandel Rodriguez’s car Friday morning after it failed to post a payment in an EZ-Pass lane on the George Washington Bridge.

Authorities say the car was missing front and rear license plates, and a temporary New York tag inside the vehicle had expired.

Further investigation found the Teaneck man’s EZ-Pass accounts were revoked, showing 888 violations and about $56,240 in outstanding tolls and fees. Authorities also learned there was a warrant for his arrest.

Rodriguez was charged with theft of service. It wasn’t known Saturday if he has retained an attorney.

Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.

comments

Topics:
Breaking News National News
Home » Breaking News » National News » Police: New Jersey man…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Presidential inaugurations

See photos of past presidential inaugurations.

Recommended
Latest

National News