CLOSINGS Frederick County Public Schools in Maryland are on a two-hour delay. Carroll County Public Schools are closed.

National News

Police: Mother, child found dead in apparent murder-suicide

By The Associated Press January 11, 2017 7:37 am 01/11/2017 07:37am
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Authorities in Florida say a mother and her 9-year-old daughter have been found dead after a murder-suicide in Fort Lauderdale.

Local news outlets report that detectives say a family member found the bodies of 46-year-old Ericka Joseph and her daughter, Akili Joseph, inside their home on Tuesday morning.

Investigators believe Ericka Joseph shot and killed her daughter before turning the gun on herself.

Ericka Joseph’s brother, Tony Williams, told news outlets that she was divorced and retired from the military. He says Akili lived with her father in Bogota, Colombia, and was visiting for the holidays.

The SunSentinel (http://bit.ly/2jD30Vc ) reports the father was supposed to pick her up Tuesday to return home.

