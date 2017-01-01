Police: Man who fled officers, pulled gun is fatally shot

WOODSTOCK, Ga. (AP) — The Georgia Bureau of Investigations says a driver was fatally shot after pulling a gun on officers in northwest Georgia.

WSB-TV (http://2wsb.tv/2itrBZu ) reports that the GBI says Canton police officers saw the driver Saturday about 10:10 p.m. parked outside a closed business.

GBI spokesman Rich Bahan says after speaking to officer the driver sped off, striking an officer.

The officer was treated at a hospital and released.

Police say the car crossed into Woodstock at about 2 a.m. and officers used a tire deflating device to stop the car.

Police blocked all lanes on I-75 northbound as officers pursued the driver. They say he got out of his car holding a gun. Two Woodstock police officers fired at the driver. He later died of his injuries.

Authorities did not identify the driver or the officers.

The GBI is investigating.

