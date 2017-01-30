3:25 am, January 30, 2017
34° Washington, DC
WEATHER ALERT A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect from 10 p.m. Sunday until 7 a.m. Monday for the Interstate 95 corridor, including D.C. and Southern Maryland.

Police: Man allegedly raped child in animal costume sex ring

By The Associated Press January 30, 2017 2:57 am 01/30/2017 02:57am
WARMINSTER, Pa. (AP) — Police have arrested a fifth person who is accused of repeatedly sexually abusing a boy in Pennsylvania while dressed in animal costumes.

Police say 57-year-old Kenneth Fenske, of Quakertown, began abusing a 9-year-old boy at “furry” parties he hosted at his home in 2009. The abuse continued for years. Four other men who allegedly participated in the child predator ring have been arrested in Pennsylvania and Virginia.

Officials say the victim is related to one of the men in the group. The victim lived with his grandmother, but is now in foster care.

Police on Friday charged Fenske with rape of a child, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a child and unlawful contact with a minor. An attorney was not listed for him.

