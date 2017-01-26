11:52 am, January 27, 2017
LIVE EVENT Watch and listen live to the 44th Annual March for Life and related events.

National News

Police: Drug dealers used Cape Cod home of Kennedy relatives

By The Associated Press January 26, 2017 8:01 pm 01/26/2017 08:01pm
BARNSTABLE, Mass. (AP) — Police on Cape Cod say two men were dealing fentanyl out of a home owned by Kennedy relatives without the family’s knowledge.

Barnstable police charged Troy Monteiro and Trevor Rose with multiple drug crimes Wednesday. Authorities say they seized more than 200 grams of fentanyl worth about $40,000.

Records show the Hyannisport property is owned by a company managed by Robert Sargent “Bobby” Shriver III, son of the late Sargent and Eunice Kennedy Shriver. She founded the program that became the Special Olympics.

The Cape Cod Times reports (http://bit.ly/2k8yWkl ) police allege a property caretaker gave Monteiro and Rose access to the home. The caretaker wasn’t identified.

Monteiro and Rose’s lawyer declined to comment Thursday.

Monteiro’s girlfriend also was arrested, accusing of destroying evidence as he was being arrested.

Information from: Cape Cod (Mass.) Times, http://www.capecodtimes.com

