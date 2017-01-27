3:47 am, January 28, 2017
Police: Car with kids tried to beat train, collided with it

By The Associated Press January 27, 2017 1:51 pm 01/27/2017 01:51pm
PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Officials say a motorist with two children in his car drove around a line of stopped vehicles and into the path of Amtrak’s Downeaster train in Portland.

Police say the 56-year-old driver, Derso Mekonen, was injured in the Friday morning collision and taken to a hospital. The children, ages 5 and 9, were not harmed. No train riders were hurt.

Police say video footage from the train and a gas station captured the car going around a line of vehicles and trying to maneuver around safety barriers.

Amtrak said there are more trains crossing during rush hour because of a recently expanded schedule. It says there could be deadly consequences for motorists who circumvent safety barriers.

