Police: Car with kids tried to beat train, collided with it

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Officials say a motorist with two children in his car drove around a line of stopped vehicles and into the path of Amtrak’s Downeaster train in Portland.

Police say the 56-year-old driver, Derso Mekonen, was injured in the Friday morning collision and taken to a hospital. The children, ages 5 and 9, were not harmed. No train riders were hurt.

Police say video footage from the train and a gas station captured the car going around a line of vehicles and trying to maneuver around safety barriers.

Amtrak said there are more trains crossing during rush hour because of a recently expanded schedule. It says there could be deadly consequences for motorists who circumvent safety barriers.

