3:51 am, January 28, 2017
35° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts

National News

Home » Latest News » National News » Philadelphia School District buildings…

Philadelphia School District buildings need $5B in repairs

By The Associated Press January 27, 2017 6:24 am 01/27/2017 06:24am
Share

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The first assessment of the state of the Philadelphia School District’s aging buildings in nearly 15 years identified more than 12,000 outstanding repairs that would cost close to $5 billion to fix.

The Philadelphia Inquirer reports (http://bit.ly/2kAcCR1 ) district officials expect to spend $3 billion over the next decade to address the most pressing issues.

Close to three-quarters of the city’s public schools are considered in poor condition due to delayed maintenance. About one-third have declined to the point where they have been designated “outside the sustainable funding range.”

The school system will release its building-by-building report on the condition of its 308 schools, athletic complexes and district-owned buildings Friday.

District officials say repair or closure recommendations for some buildings are not necessarily an indication of future school closures.

___

Information from: The Philadelphia Inquirer, http://www.inquirer.com

Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.

comments

Topics:
Latest News National News
Home » Latest News » National News » Philadelphia School District buildings…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Bid on items from spy novelist Tom Clancy

Items from novelist Tom Clancy’s 80-acre estate in Maryland are on sale, and online bidding is underway.

Recommended
Latest

National News