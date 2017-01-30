9:27 am, January 31, 2017
37° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts
LIVE EVENT Listen live to the confirmation hearing of attorney general nominee Jeff Sessions at about 9:30 a.m.

National News

Home » Latest News » National News » Pennsylvania man on trial…

Pennsylvania man on trial in Tennessee bank hostage cases

By The Associated Press January 30, 2017 5:11 pm 01/30/2017 05:11pm
Share

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Trial is underway for a Pennsylvania man accused of plotting multiple armed bank robberies, including the botched robbery of a Connecticut credit union during which authorities say he strapped a fake bomb to a bank executive.

The Knoxville News-Sentinel reports (http://bit.ly/2jw1xvq) that jury selection began Monday in the trial of 44-year-old Michael Benanti of Lake Harmony, Pennsylvania. He faces a 23-count indictment in an alleged four-state crime spree in which bank officials and their families were attacked in their homes and held hostage in an extortion plot.

Authorities say three of those kidnappings occurred in 2015 in Tennessee. The newspaper reports that co-defendant Brian Witham has confessed and agreed to testify.

If convicted, Benanti could face more than 300 years behind bars.

___

Information from: Knoxville News Sentinel, http://www.knoxnews.com

Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.

comments

Topics:
Latest News National News
Home » Latest News » National News » Pennsylvania man on trial…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Snow dusts DC region

A light dust of snow early Monday, Jan. 30 coated parts of Maryland, Virginia and D.C. in a world of white. See photos from around the area.

Recommended
Latest

National News