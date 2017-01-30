4:54 pm, January 30, 2017
36° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts

National News

Home » Latest News » National News » Police: Mom made up…

Police: Mom made up story about 4-year-old in stolen car

By The Associated Press January 30, 2017 4:25 pm 01/30/2017 04:25pm
Share

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Police say an Ohio woman who said her 4-year-old daughter was sleeping in her car when it was stolen made up the story so officers would quickly find the vehicle.

Columbus police say the car was located Monday morning and the child was found unharmed. But police had indicated she wasn’t found with the vehicle.

Police said later Monday that the car was stolen, but the child was never in it.

The mother’s call reporting her daughter was in the stolen car had resulted in an Amber Alert. Police said that after the alert was issued, a 911 caller reported the girl was safe at a Columbus home with her aunt, who was babysitting.

Authorities say the mother has been charged with making a false statement.

Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.

comments

Topics:
Latest News National News
Home » Latest News » National News » Police: Mom made up…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Snow dusts DC region

A light dust of snow early Monday, Jan. 30 coated parts of Maryland, Virginia and D.C. in a world of white. See photos from around the area.

Recommended
Latest

National News