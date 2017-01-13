9:37 am, January 13, 2017
52° Washington, DC
Officials: 2 teen brothers from Cuba were slain over pot

By The Associated Press January 13, 2017 9:33 am 01/13/2017 09:33am
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — Authorities say the fatal shootings of two Cuban-born teenage brothers in upstate New York involved marijuana.

Documents filed in Syracuse City Court by Onondaga County prosecutors say 17-year-old Daniel Diaz-Marrero and 19-year-old Ismael Diaz-Marrero were lured to a meeting Tuesday by a 17-year-old girl who had contacted them earlier in the day.

Authorities say when the brothers arrived, a 19-year-old and a 23-year-old man tried to steal marijuana from the siblings. The documents say the 19-year-old opened fire on the brothers, killing them both.

The court papers don’t specify if the brothers were selling pot or if they had any marijuana on them when they were shot.

Police say the younger brother had a slight acquaintance with the 17-year-old girl.

The three were charged with murder and attempted robbery.

Topics:
Latest News National News
