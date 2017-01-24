11:27 pm, January 24, 2017
47° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherInaugurationMetro
Headlines Get Alerts

National News

Home » Latest News » National News » Officer suspended for excessive…

Officer suspended for excessive force had 8 commendations

By The Associated Press January 24, 2017 11:09 pm 01/24/2017 11:09pm
Share

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — A white North Texas police officer suspended without pay for 10 days after wrestling a black woman and her daughter to the ground has numerous commendations in his personnel file for actions taken in the course of his duties.

The Fort Worth Police Department released records for Officer William Martin Tuesday night in response to a request by The Associated Press under the state Public Information Act. They include eight commendations in 10 years’ service.

Martin had been suspended after the Dec. 21 incident captured on video that went viral on the internet. Jacqueline Craig and Martin had a tense conversation before he can be seen wrestling her to the ground. She was charged with resisting arrest and failure to identify a fugitive from justice.

Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.

comments

Topics:
Latest News National News
Home » Latest News » National News » Officer suspended for excessive…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Women's March on Washington

See photos of Saturday's demonstration in D.C.

Recommended
Latest

National News