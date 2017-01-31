9:39 am, February 1, 2017
Officer charged with striking handcuffed suspect on video

By The Associated Press January 31, 2017 5:33 pm 01/31/2017 05:33pm
DANBURY, Conn. (AP) — Authorities say a Connecticut police officer has been charged with breach of peace because he kicked a handcuffed suspect in the head.

Police say David Williams, a 15-year veteran of the Danbury Police Department, turned himself in Tuesday after a warrant was issued for his arrest.

State police opened an investigation last year after a dash-cam video surfaced showing the July 29 encounter, which occurred during the arrest of a man charged with assaulting another officer.

Elliot Spector, Williams’ attorney, said he views the misdemeanor charge as appropriate given the circumstances.

“What was taken into consideration is that the police officer, who was badly beaten, was a close friend of Dave’s,” he said. “He made a one-second bad decision and fortunately didn’t hurt the individual. It was a light contact with the side of his foot that didn’t even elicit a complaint on the part of the person.”

Officer Bryan Reed, the president of the city’s police union, said charging an officer with simple breach of peace after a six-month investigation “speaks for itself.”

“The court doesn’t have a complainant or a victim in this case and yet the state pushed this forward,” he said.

Danbury Police say Williams also faces possible disciplinary action.

