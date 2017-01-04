12:16 pm, January 4, 2017
54° Washington, DC
North Dakota challenges pipeline developer argument vs. fine

By The Associated Press January 4, 2017 12:02 pm 01/04/2017 12:02pm
BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Staffers with the North Dakota Public Service Commission say there’s no doubt the developer of the four-state, $3.8 billion Dakota Access oil pipeline violated rules regarding reporting Native American artifacts.

Via attorney John Schuh, the PSC staffers urge the commission to move forward with a fine of at least $15,000 for Dallas-based Energy Transfer Partners.

In October, the company diverted construction around Native American artifacts without running the plan by the commission, which oversees pipelines.

ETP has said that it shouldn’t be fined because state law says there needs to be a willful violation.

Schuh said in his Dec. 15 response that a fine should be imposed regardless of intent.

The PSC will decide whether to dismiss the case or schedule a hearing.

National News