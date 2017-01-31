9:48 am, February 1, 2017
North Carolina police release video from 2012 shooting

By The Associated Press January 31, 2017 10:30 am 01/31/2017 10:30am
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Police in Charlotte, North Carolina, have released two dash camera videos from the shooting death of a black man by a white officer in 2012.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department’s released the material Monday evening on a judge’s order.

The video from the lead car shows two officers chasing Michael Laney on a motor scooter for more than a minute and a half at about 20 mph. Laney pulls into his mother’s yard. The officers were looking for a robbery suspect.

Officers tackled Laney outside the view of the cameras. The shooting also was off camera.

A prosecutor ruled Officer Anthony Holtzhauer was justified in shooting Laney as he struggled with another officer, who yelled that Laney had a gun.

Laney’s brother, Antoine Laney, said he was disappointed the videos don’t show what happened. He thinks the shooting was unjustified.

