North Carolina police release video from 2012 shooting

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Police in Charlotte, North Carolina, have released two dash camera videos from the shooting death of a black man by a white officer in 2012.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department’s released the material Monday evening on a judge’s order.

The video from the lead car shows two officers chasing Michael Laney on a motor scooter for more than a minute and a half at about 20 mph. Laney pulls into his mother’s yard. The officers were looking for a robbery suspect.

Officers tackled Laney outside the view of the cameras. The shooting also was off camera.

A prosecutor ruled Officer Anthony Holtzhauer was justified in shooting Laney as he struggled with another officer, who yelled that Laney had a gun.

Laney’s brother, Antoine Laney, said he was disappointed the videos don’t show what happened. He thinks the shooting was unjustified.

Comments

WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us

comments