3:52 am, January 28, 2017
35° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts

National News

Home » Latest News » National News » No evidence that dumbbell…

No evidence that dumbbell was intentionally tossed at driver

By The Associated Press January 27, 2017 6:20 am 01/27/2017 06:20am
Share

OLDMANS TOWNSHIP, N.J. (AP) — Authorities have found no evidence suggesting that a dumbbell that went through the windshield of a 75-year-old motorist on the New Jersey Turnpike earlier this month was a deliberate act.

State police reported that Jack DeCarlo died at a local hospital on Tuesday after succumbing to injuries he sustained in the Jan. 9 incident.

DeCarlo was heading south on the turnpike near Oldmans Township when a 50-pound dumbbell smashed through the windshield of his SUV and struck him in the head.

Investigators didn’t say whether they believe the dumbbell was tossed from an overpass or fell from another vehicle ahead of DeCarlo. But they confirmed on Thursday that there’s currently no evidence that the incident was intentional.

Authorities are still trying to piece together what happened.

Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.

comments

Topics:
Latest News National News
Home » Latest News » National News » No evidence that dumbbell…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Bid on items from spy novelist Tom Clancy

Items from novelist Tom Clancy’s 80-acre estate in Maryland are on sale, and online bidding is underway.

Recommended
Latest

National News