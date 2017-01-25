Police: Detective shot, killed armed man after foot chase

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — New Orleans police say a detective has fatally shot a man who raised a semi-automatic weapon toward an officer after a brief foot chase.

A police news release says officers were about to set up surveillance Tuesday on a vehicle suspected of being used in an armed robbery when two people came out of the owner’s apartment and ran away.

Officers ran after them. Police say a witness said one suspect had a semi-automatic weapon and raised it toward an officer. A detective fired his gun and struck the suspect.

Police say the second suspect was arrested without incident.

Authorities have not released the detective’s name. Police say the coroner will identify the dead man.

The department, independent police monitor and federal consent decree monitor are investigating.

Following standard procedure, the detective has been assigned to administrative duty during the investigations.

